The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley welcomed 29,619 students to campus Monday, Aug. 26, the first day of the 2019 fall semester.

The official enrollment won’t be determined until later this semester when it is certified by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, but Monday’s headcount marks the largest enrollment in UTRGV’s academic history, surpassing last year’s 28,644.

This year also marks the third-straight enrollment increase for the university.

“One of our top priorities is to expand educational opportunities in the Valley,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey. “We’ve accomplished that by providing a high-quality education at an affordable price. It is fulfilling to see more and more students taking advantage of UTRGV’s unmatched value.”