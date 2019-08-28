The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied a $1.8 million hazard mitigation grant Smithville requested to improve drainage along NW Second Street from Gresham Street to Texas 95, City Manager Robert Tamble announced at a City Council meeting this month.

“This is extremely disappointing as multiple businesses and residences along NW Second Street, Olive Street, Gresham Street and Main Street have experienced repetitive flooding over the past three to four years,” Tamble told the Times. “The existing terrain in this area is extremely flat with elevations typically varying between 0.2% to 1.0%.”

Tamble said there were 565 applications submitted from many local governments across Texas for the Hurricane Harvey DR-4332 Hazard Mitigation Grant Program but only 91 projects, mostly along the coastline, were approved, Tamble said. More than 250 projects were selected as alternate projects, and 223 were not selected for consideration, including Smithville’s request.

This grant program is funded by FEMA and administered by the state of Texas through its Texas Division of Emergency Management. The program is a mitigation grant focused on providing federal funding to prevent or reduce future deaths and property losses through the identification and funding of cost-effective mitigation measures, and to minimize the costs of future disaster response and recovery, according to the state Department of Public Safety. The grant program was implemented in response to Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm that in August 2017 battered the Texas coast and flooded large portions of the state including as far north as South Central Texas.

Smithville received as many as 23 inches of rain from Hurricane Harvey, and about 40 homes sustained flood damage from the storm, city officials said at the time.

In Smithville, the primary means of stormwater collection is through a network of open road ditches, curb and gutter infrastructure, and an existing storm sewer system that drains west into a road ditch along FM 2571 that directs the storm runoff to Gazley Creek.

The storm sewer collection system along NW Second Street serves an approximate 25-acre drainage area, Tamble said. During heavy rainfall events, the storm sewer system, ditches and streets are easily overwhelmed and unable to convey storm water runoff, which results in multiple business and homes flooding.

Tamble said that if the grant would have been approved — $1.35 million in FEMA funding with a $450,000 local match — a new storm sewer system would have helped alleviate flooding along NW Second Street.

Tamble said the city will continue to seek grant funding to get a new storm sewer system built. He said a new round of FEMA funding, made available after an October 2018 flooding event in Travis County, could be an opportunity for Smithville to get an award, even if the city wasn’t directly affected by the rain event.

Since 2015, Smithville has applied for five FEMA hazard mitigation grants totaling $3.9 million. FEMA has approved four of the five grant requests, with the exception of the $1.8 million grant for drainage improvements along NW Second Street. Tamble said FEMA did not provide a reason for denying Smithville’s request.