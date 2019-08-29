City leaders and downtown stakeholders have spent portions of this week huddled around giant maps of Lubbock's downtown.

They're talking big-picture ideas: where students should live, where small or large parks should get built, where a parking garage would fit, if red bricks are still worth preserving, how big the arts district should become, how to connect all the different pockets of development downtown and the like. Listening and taking notes are consultants from Overland Partners, who have been hired to draft Lubbock's first downtown master plan.

Huddled around the map Wednesday morning, members of the Lubbock City Council and senior staff at the city identified catalyst projects taking place and tried to envision what will happen around them. The private sector will dictate most of what gets developed, but the city said it's important to plan.

"Our role as city government is to create an environment for private investment to come and invest in downtown," said Councilman Steve Massengale. "That includes infrastructure and that includes managing traffic. We can certainly create the environment and get out of the way of people."

Parking needs, green space and infrastructure were the largest topics of discussion, and something the master plan will lay out. One thought was that parking downtown needs to be different than everywhere else — citizens shouldn't expect to park directly in front of businesses. A vibrant downtown is one that's walkable, and when that's the case people want to park their car in a central location and forget about it.

For years the public has been told downtown development is reaching a tipping point when they'll really start to see progress - and fast. Marc McDougal of McDougal Land Company, the city's hired downtown master developer, said it truly is near, if not now. McDougal said he'd spoken to four interested business owners Wednesday morning before he joined the group to discuss the master plan.

McDougal said the plan will help identify what the city needs to invest in. He also mentioned parking.

"We've gotten where we've gotten so far, and this is more of the vision about where we go from there," McDougal said. "Helping with the vision is really what we're here for."

The planning sessions were held on the top floor of the Wells Fargo building, where McDougal looked out the window and pointed out all that's happening downtown. He said investors can see the momentum, which drives more investment. McDougal said he's taking more calls about possibilities downtown than ever.

He said it helps when the public sees how committed the city council is to downtown redevelopment.

When the Lubbock City Council extended the contract with McDougal Land Company for downtown's master developer, earlier this year, part of the agreement was for this plan to be completed. Downtown's master plan is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year.