The University DraftHouse Beer Fest is the most sought-after Beer Festival in Edinburg, Texas! For its 4th annual event on October 12th from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m., Guns 4 Roses will headline an evening full of live music, interactive games, a wine garden, FREE food from the best local restaurants and so much more. The evening is presented by University DraftHouse, Edinburg Arts Foundation, and the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, and will be held at the Edinburg City Hall Courtyard.

Guns 4 Roses rock all your favorite Guns N' Roses songs from Welcome to the Jungle to November Rain and everything in between, putting on a full stage production and bringing you back to the classic Appetite for Destruction GNR lineup. More than just a Guns N' Roses tribute band, Guns 4 Roses has been selected as the World's Greatest Guns N' Roses Tribute Band by AXS TV.

Come experience an array of unique casks, one-of-a-kind collaborations, and your favorite porters, stouts, pilsners, ales, wheats, Belgians, ciders, and lagers to name a few. We will be pouring 100+ premium and craft beers from 85+ breweries from around the world. Your ticket to food, fun, and entertainment comes with the best part: every drink benefits the arts, culture, education and historical restoration for the City of Edinburg.

The University DraftHouse Beer Fest welcomes everyone 21 and over. You can purchase your tickets at www.universitydrafthousebeerfest.com, or stop by University DraftHouse, the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, or The Dustin Martin Sekula Memorial Library in Edinburg. Pre-sale tickets are $60, or $65 at the door. For more information or for special accommodations, contact the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce at 956-383-4974.