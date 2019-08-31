AUSTIN – The Texas Transportation Commission, the five-member governing body of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), unanimously approved the statewide 10-year unified transportation program (UTP) which includes over $2.1 billion to be distributed to the Pharr TxDOT District for transportation infrastructure over the next decade.

Additionally, South Texas should anticipate receiving a sizable portion from the $3.5 billion from the TxDOT Bridge Division and $3.1 billion from the TxDOT Traffic Division.

The Pharr TxDOT includes Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, Willacy, Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks and Kenedy counties.

“I am exceptionally pleased that Chairman Bruce Bugg and the other commissioners approved the 2020 UTP with such favorable funding allocations for South Texas,” House Transportation Chairman Terry Canales (D-40) said. “After many long meetings and phone calls with TxDOT and the Commission, I truly believe that our message about the importance of the Rio Grande Valley infrastructure in international commerce was well received.”

Canales continued by saying the incredible amount of infrastructure dollars for the RGV will help ensure the prosperity of South Texas residents for the next half-century.

Senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa also announced funding for new TxDOT projects in Hidalgo County.

The funds will also come from the 2020 Unified Transportation Program.

The projects include:

$194 million – US 281 in Hidalgo County – Upgrade to interstate standards

$180 million - ($124 million increase from previous UTP) for SH 68

$11.4 million – Anzalduas International Port of Entry

Also at the request of Hinojosa, Canales, Pharr Mayor and MPO Chairman Ambrosio Hernandez and Hidalgo County RMA Chairman David Deanda, the commission re-authorized funding for SH 365 and SH 550 after TxDOT's initial staff recommendation to remove projects from the 2020 UTP.

“I appreciate the commission and TxDOT leadership for working with me and our community leaders to continue their support of our transportation needs,” Hinojosa said.