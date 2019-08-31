South Texas College will partner with the U.S. Dept. of Education for a High School Equivalency Program grant, in the amount of $1,919,976, that will be funded 100 percent through federal dollars.

The purpose of this grant is to implement a 5-year project that will assist 500 Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers (MSFW) and eligible family members to obtain the equivalent of a secondary school diploma and to enroll in a post secondary Industry Recognized Certification Career Pathway Training Program at South Texas College with the option to continue to complete a degree program.

“Completing a high school equivalency program is a critical first step to a better paying job and quality of life for families who never had the opportunity to complete high school,” said South Texas College President, Dr. Shirley A. Reed. “A helping hand leads to a better quality of life for these hard working families and leads to regional prosperity and social mobility.”

Funding will be used for personnel to provide oversight, coordination of the project, individualized case management support, supplies, tuition, fees, fuel allowances for HEP participants, and the external evaluation of the project. South Texas College’s Department of Continuing, Professional, and Workforce Education will manage the grant.

The funding period is from July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2024.