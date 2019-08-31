EDINBURG - The Texas Department of Public Safety announced a public visitation for Trooper Moises Sanchez will be held Thursday Sept. 5 at Legacy Chapels, 4610 S. Jackson Rd. The funeral will be held Friday Sept. 6 at Bert Ogden Arena. Interment will follow at the Rio Grande State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Trooper Sanchez's end of watch was Aug. 24.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Sanchez; three children Zachary, Zebastian and Zoey; his parents-in-law Saul and Santa Uvalle; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Garcia; brother-in-law Saul Uvalle Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews.

Sanchez was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He served as a Texas State Trooper for four years.