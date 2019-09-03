Four days of films, panels and workshops

The fifth annual South Texas International Film Festival (STXIFF) will take place this weekend over three venues. The event is designed to feature filmmakers from all over the world as well as to provide industry insight to becoming a filmmaker.

Opening night will take place at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Performing Arts Complex with RGV Short Films from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Earlier in the day the UTRGV Student Film Program will have students from across the RGV competing for the title of Best Student film. Opening night will also include a Red Carpet event at the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex at 6 p.m.

The night will conclude with an invite only event at University DraftHouse at 10 p.m.

Thursday Sept. 5 will have four screenings highlighted by Blood in Blood Out at 6 p.m. at the Edinburg Auditorium. The public screening will include special guests Jesse Borrego and Valente Rodriguez. At noon World Taxi will be screened at the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, followed by Imperfect Age at 2 p.m. The Sound of Settling will be screened at the Edinburg Auditorium at 4 p.m.

A panel, Women in Film will be held at the Edinburg City Hall Council Chambers in which female filmmakers from the RGV and across the nation comment on the current state of events regarding women in film.

Friday Sept. 6 events begin at 2 p.m. Three workshops highlight the day with Production & Distribution, Stunt Training, Makeup on a Budget all at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance. Also at the conference center a screening of Love, Cecy will be held at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m. Kill Fist will be screened.

Saturday Sept. 7 workshops and screenings continue at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance. A workshop, Short to Feature Film will take place at 10 a.m. A short film Block 5 will feature Cold Feet, En Garde!, Numb, Speak to Me Softly, The Reaper, Broken will be from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. A screening of the feature film Barren and Empty the Sea will be at 2 p.m.

At noon screenwriters from across the state will compete against each other to pitch their story to a group of industry professionals in the Third Annual “The Pitch.”

The night will conclude with The Eddies, the award ceremony for the film festival. The event is a ticketed event and costs $60 and will run from 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

More information and a complete schedule can be found at https://stxiff.com/.

Since the festival's inception, the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation has been a partner donating $20,000 to STXIFF. The support helps enhance the festival and brings people together to experience films on the big screen, engage in conversations and explore the imaginations of cinematic storytellers.