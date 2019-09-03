South Texas College (STC) Theatre will hold auditions for their fall productions – William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, adapted by Robert De Hoyos and Cahoots by Rick Johnston.

Auditions will be held Tuesday Sept. 3 and Wednesday Sept. 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the STC Cooper Center for Communication Arts - Black Box Studio, located at 3201 W. Pecan Blvd. in McAllen. All STC and Rio Grande Valley community members, ages 18 and over, are welcome to audition.

In Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew, Lucentio loves Bianca, but cannot court her until her older sister Katherina marries. The eccentric Petruccio marries the reluctant Katherina and uses a number of tactics to make her an obedient wife. In De Hoyos’ adaptation, power and gender are addressed in a manner which bears relevance. The director is looking for 10 males and four females of various ages.

Johnston’s Cahoots is set in Ken and Jan’s high rise Manhattan apartment where Jan and her friend Lois are preparing for a dinner party before attending a block association meeting to discuss the current rise of crime which has become an obsession of Lois’ husband, Al. To prove to Jan and Lois how vulnerable the two are, Al disguises himself as a burglar and terrifies them. For this, and other offenses, the antagonism between Al and Ken grows until it culminates into a serious problem at the dinner party. Before the evening is over, our concerned citizens find themselves turned into expert, if not accidental, criminals.

This comedic farce is incredibly hilarious, and demonstrates how things usually do get worse before they get better and concerns about street crime pale in comparison to the chaos created by four good friends at a dinner party. The director is looking for three males and two females.

Those interested in auditioning for our fall shows are encouraged to bring a headshot and resume, but it is not required. Scenes will be made available at the time of audition. Taming of the Shrew’s run is scheduled at the STC Cooper Center for Communication Arts Black Box Studio Oct. 17-20, 2019 with Cahoots following on the Main Stage Theatre scheduled for Nov. 14-17, 2019.