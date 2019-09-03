The Valley Symphony Orchestra and Peter Dabrowski, Music Director/Conductor, announced the launch of the 2019-20 concert season on August 27, 2019 at a special press and community event at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. “Symphony by Design” includes the five concert series package that opens the season on September 27 with “Back to School,” a concert of academic celebration featuring internationally-renowned pianist Alex Slobodyanik. The season also includes symphonic performances of music from the James Bond films (on October 25) and a guest appearance from UTRGV’s Ballet Folklorico (on December 13). All five concerts will be held at the McAllen Performing Arts Center located at 801 Convention Center Blvd in McAllen on Friday evenings from 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Maestro Dabrowski also announced that special guests Mariachi Aztlan will perform as part of the March 27 season finale concert.

"Mariachi Aztlan is one of the best ensembles in the United States, and we are thrilled that they will be performing with our orchestra," said Dabrowski.

VSO Executive Director Katy Coy announced that the Symphony will be offering a 3-concert subscription option this year. "Our patrons have been asking for a more flexible option, and we are pleased to offer a package this year that includes the music of the James Bond and Indiana Jones films, plus our beloved "A Touch of Frost," said Coy. The 3-concert, $125 package will go on sale after Labor Day.

Five-concert season tickets start at just $170, and seats in all sections are still available. Subscriber benefits include a guaranteed annual seat reservation period ahead of the general public, first notice on all upgrades, exclusive guest artist information and content, no hassle ticket replacements for lost or misplaced tickets and much more. For a complete list of concerts, music repertoire and guest artist information visit us online at www.valleyorchestra.orgor call the Administrative Office at (956) 661-1615.