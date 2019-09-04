Holiday weekends are typically full of friends, family, fun and food... soooo much FOOD! Ours was no different. From girls night in with "chick flicks", cheese and charcuterie, morning after-breakfast tacos and good ol' barbecue ribs for lunch to, ultimately, a dinner of appetizers, entrees and a couple of cold liquid libations.

via text

Gaby: Hola! What's shaking?

Trisha: lol Being summoned by the parentals for an early lunch. Want to meet up after 3:00 PM?

Gaby: My schedule is kind of open today...okay, not kind of, it IS open.

Trisha: smiley emoji Pharr at 4:00 PM will work. See you then!

Greeted immediately upon our arrival at On the Grill, we were seated at our table of choice for four and asked for our drink orders. We were all pretty much on the same wavelength with one límon Margarita, one Chelada and one cold draft, plus four glasses of water. One with no ice, please. Oh, and one order of OTG Panchos (crispy corn tortilla chips with beans, cheese, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, avocado and your choice of fajita or chicken fajita) for the table. Thanks!

If you remember, dear readers, we like to order staple food menu options at various restaurants offering up the same types of cuisine. So, we knew we'd gather some good insight by tasting the panchos. Definitely not disappointed in our choice. It was all uphill from there!

We anxiously ordered a bit of this and that for entrees, starting with the Fresh Shrimp Cocktail (shrimp with our in house cocktail sauce, onion, tomato, cucumber, cilantro and avocado), progressing to a taste of the Kids Menu - Enchilada Plate (2 cheese enchiladas with rice and beans) and topping it all off with the OTG Burger (½ pound charbroiled patty with cheese).

Side Note: The "kids portions" are way generous! Thank goodness, at least for our research purposes, we didn't order the full dinner entree of enchiladas.

Visit On the Grill Restaurant Bar & Grill, located at 1201 S. Jackson Rd. Suite 7 in Pharr, TX 78577. They are open daily Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.. On the Grill has HAPPY HOUR drink specials every Monday thru Friday from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm! For more information you can visit their website at www.onthegrillrestaurant.com , call them at (956) 630-9752, email the owner, Mario Torres, at mario@onthegrillrestaurant.com, or follow them on Facebook.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.