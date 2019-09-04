Thursday Night at the Mansion features Tony Henehan, wildlife biologist with Texas Parks and Wildlife on September 12th at 6:00 pm. Henehan will be discussing the South Texas Hummingbird Project! Hear about the native breeder to the Rio Grande Valley, the beautiful Buff-bellied Hummingbird, plus many migrants to our area. Join us as we explore how Tony is on the forefront of south Texas Hummingbird research.

Tony Henehan grew up in New York where he attended SUNY Cobleskill for his bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Management. He acquired his masters from Texas A&M in Rangeland & Wildlife Management studying the effects of large scale grassland restoration on wildlife. Henehan is a wildlife biologist with Texas Parks and Wildlife and works in the Las Palomas wildlife management area with private landowners and municipalities to create wildlife management plans and conduct research. His focus entails studying urban green jays, hummingbirds, and parrots in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Nights at the Mansion speaker series takes place on Thursday evenings through May 2020. The program fee is $3 per person and no advance reservation is required. Quinta Mazatlan is located 600 Sunset in McAllen, one block south of La Plaza Mall on 10th Street. For more information, contact Quinta Mazatlan at (956) 681-3370 or visit www.quintamazatlan.com.