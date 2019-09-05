Editor’s Note: Jack Becker is a librarian at Texas Tech University Libraries, and editor of the Caprock Chronicles. This week’s article is by Holle Humphries a retired art educator and board member of the Quanah Parker Trail Committee. The article and photos are copyrighted by Humphries ©.

"Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation establishing the second Saturday of each September as Quanah Parker Day. With September 14, 2019 soon here, today's 'Caprock Chronicle' feature takes a look at the Quanah Parker Trail, a cultural heritage trail for the Texas Plains Trail Region, initiated in 2011."





If you were a first time traveler to this region of Texas, when looking out over its broad vistas of flat plains, river breaks and canyon lands, how would you ever know that this landscape was once regarded as the final frontier and territorial range dominated by the Comanche people? Prior to 2011, you could not have known.

But now, there are eighty-six, 22-foot steel arrows installed in the ground like sentinels, to startle onlookers and kindle their curiosity to learn more about why they are there. The arrows are painted in colors that mirror the red, yellow and blue shield of the logo for the Comanche Nation. Most arrows by now are accompanied by granite markers whose texts recall what took place nearby. These are the arrows created, donated and installed by Charles A. Smith (b. 1943 - d. 2018) a third generation farmer, welder and sculptor of New Home in Lynn County, Texas, that he contributed to help mark the Quanah Parker Trail (QPT).

The QPT is a project undertaken, researched and overseen by a steering committee (SC) of citizen historians, scholars, museum directors and civic leaders, aided by local residents with lifelong-acquired knowledge about their county's history. The research is meticulously fact-checked using archived maps, military records, Comanche oral history narratives, and works by professional historians, made accessible by the Texas Tech University Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library. The QPT resides in the 52 counties of the Texas Plains Trail Region (TPTR), a non-profit cultural heritage trail program of the Texas Historical Commission (THC). The QPT's purpose is to bring to public attention a shared history interlacing the region.

This shared history was discerned in 2010, when TPTR members traveled to 52 counties in 52 weeks to honor them for a United States Postal Service pictorial stamp cancel. Despite diverse land features, economies, multicultural residents and athletic rivalries, it became apparent that all the counties had this in common: they had once been included within the boundaries of the Comanchería -- the territory of the Comanche where they roamed freely in the 18th and 19th centuries before the Red River War of 1874.

But in 2010, this shared history was not visible in the landscape to the unknowing eye. Nomadic Native Americans left behind few traces on the land. "Under radar" references to their former presence of course were known to professional archaeologists, historians and re-enactors. Their presence became apparent once one ventured inside the walls of museums to view arrowheads on display, or when one stopped to read the less than twenty Texas historical markers that referred to Indians out of the over 800 markers erected across 50,000 square miles.

Significantly, TPTR members noted that nearly every museum and visitor's center visited during their Stamp Cancel travels featured an exhibit about the story of Quanah Parker and his mother, Cynthia Ann. Both had experienced life-changing events in this region.

Simultaneously perceiving a need to tell this undertold story, on October 26, 2010, directors Carolyn Wilson of the Three Rivers Foundation Arts program, and Hanaba Welch of the Main Street City program for Quanah, Texas, invited all those interested in forming a cultural heritage trail based on this shared history to meet in Quanah Parker's namesake town.

With input provided by Quanah's descendants, those who attended initiated the QPT. Attendees became the SC.

The SC named the trail for Quanah, due to his association with the region. They established a core mission and set of goals: to inform the public about where the stories of Quanah Parker, Cynthia Ann Parker, and the Comanche people occurred in the region.

In subsequent QPT meetings held in different towns, ideas coalesced to make the trail visible.

Welch created the QPT Web site. She posted to it photographs, maps and brief texts summarizing research submitted to the QPT SC by those seeking a place on the trail.

To physically mark the trail on the ground, Don Parker of Cache, Oklahoma, a great grandson of Quanah Parker, selected as the QPT's physical symbol a giant arrow that Smith first had sculpted in 2003 for his friend, Gid Moore.

TPTR members Ada Lester of Mobeetie and Virginia Scott of Lipscomb secured the agreement of the Wallace Monument Company of Clarendon, Texas to cut granite markers for counties who wanted to purchase them to place beneath their QPT Arrows to cite significant facts about the arrows' sites.

The QPT is not a "dot-to-dot" connected literal trail of actual travel undertaken by Quanah Parker. Instead, it is a conceptual trail, highlighting geographical landmarks, water sites, camp sites, hunting grounds, trails, events and history associated with Quanah, his family, and the Comanche.

Visit a QPT Arrow on Sept. 14 to remember that Quanah and the Comanches once dominated this land once known as the Comanchería.

See: quanahparkertrail.co