The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Committee will welcome U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) as the keynote speaker for the Public Affairs Luncheon scheduled on Monday, September 16th. The luncheon will be held at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance located at 118 Paseo Del Prado from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is currently serving his second term in the U.S. Congress as the elected representative of the 15th District of Texas which encompasses the growing suburban counties of Brooks, Duval, Guadalupe, Jim Hogg, Karnes, and Live Oak as well as portions of Hidalgo, and Wilson counties. Gonzalez came to Washington to continue fighting for South Texans and ensure that individuals and communities have the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

Tickets for the Public Affairs Luncheon are $25.00 each. For members of the Chamber, a reserved table of 8 can be reserved for $300.00, and non-members a table of 8 for $350. To reserve your seat or secure a sponsorship, contact the Edinburg Chamber office at 383-4974 or marketing@edinburg.com. For more information please call the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce or visit our website at www.edinburg.com.