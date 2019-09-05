Ten students at Roosevelt Alternative School had the opportunity to learn some important lifesaving skills. They were able to participate with the campus staff in a special Stop the Bleed training that was conducted at the school by the Mission Fire Department.

The students at Roosevelt are among the first in the district to be included in this specific training. First aid and other lifesaving skills are offered through various courses in the district.

Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) is currently in the process of implementing Stop the Bleed training for all employees. So far, all security guards, Child Nutrition Program staff, and Transportation Department staff have completed the training. This is in addition to other employees who already have training on life saving skills that involve basic first aid, CPR and Automated External Defibrillators (AED) use, and more advanced skills.

The Stop the Bleed training provides bleeding control principles to participants are able to provide immediate, frontline aid until first responders are able to take over care of an injured person. Nationally, this has become a focus to help fill that important time gap between the time of injury and the time a first responder is on the scene. Without civilian interventions in these circumstances, end results for the injured can be more severe in nature.