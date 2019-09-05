MERCEDES – South Texas Independent School District (STISD) ranked 3rd in Texas (out of 1,002 school districts ranked) and 38th in the nation (out of 10,782 districts ranked) in the 2020 Best School Districts rankings released this month.

All six STISD campuses were ranked among the best in the state and nation in the 2020 Niche K-12 Schools lists, including the district’s newest middle school, Rising Scholars Academy of South Texas (Rising Scholars), which opened in San Benito in 2015. The Niche rankings grade and rank schools and districts based upon criteria ranging from academics to culture and teachers.

For the second year in a row, the two STISD middle schools claimed spots within the top three in the Best Public Middle Schools in Texas list, and the Best Public Middle School Teachers in Texas.

Last year marked the first in which Rising Scholars Academy of South Texas (now South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy), STISD’s newest middle school, qualified for the rankings. In only its second year ranking, the San Benito campus ranked 1st in the state out of 2,075 and 26th in the nation out of 23,632 in the Best Public Middle Schools list. South Texas Preparatory Academy (now South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy) in Edinburg ranked 2nd in the state and 30th in the nation. Both campuses received an A+ overall Niche grade. In the Best Public Middle School Teachers list, Rising Scholars Academy ranked 1st in Texas out of 2,038, and 26th in the nation out of 23,244, and Preparatory Academy ranked 3rd in Texas and 116th in the nation.

All four STISD high schools also ranked among the top in the state and nation in the 2020 Best Public High Schools lists again this year. The Science Academy of South Texas (now South Texas ISD Science Academy) in Mercedes ranked 11th in the state (out of 1,696) and 180th in the nation (out of 19,314) and received an A+ overall grade. South Texas High School for Health Professions (now South Texas ISD Health Professions) in Mercedes ranked 68th in the state and received an A+, while South Texas Academy for Medical Professions (now South Texas ISD Medical Professions) in Olmito ranked 106th in the state and received an A, and South Texas Business, Education & Technology Academy (now South Texas ISD World Scholars) in Edinburg ranked 177th in the state and received an A.

At the district level, STISD received an A+ overall Niche grade. The district also ranked 1st out of 1,019 in the Best Places to Teach in Texas and 2nd out of 1,022 in the 2020 Districts with the Best Teachers in Texas.

These are only a few of the categories by which Niche ranked campuses and districts.

The following are links to access the detailed lists of district and campus rankings:

South Texas Independent School District: https://www.niche.com/k12/d/south-texas-independent-school-district-tx/rankings/

Rising Scholars Academy of South Texas (now South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy): https://www.niche.com/k12/rising-scholars-academy-of-south-texas-san-benito-tx/

South Texas Academy for Medical Professions (now South Texas ISD Medical Professions): https://www.niche.com/k12/south-texas-academy-for-medical-professions-olmito-tx/

South Texas Business, Education & Technology Academy (now South Texas ISD World Scholars): https://www.niche.com/k12/south-texas-business-education--and--technology-academy-edinburg-tx/

South Texas High School for Health Professions (now South Texas ISD Health Professions): https://www.niche.com/k12/south-texas-high-school-for-health-professions-mercedes-tx/

South Texas Preparatory Academy (now South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy): https://www.niche.com/k12/south-texas-preparatory-academy-edinburg-tx/

The Science Academy of South Texas (now South Texas ISD Science Academy): https://www.niche.com/k12/the-science-academy-of-south-texas-mercedes-tx/

According to the company website, Niche has the most comprehensive data on U.S. schools and neighborhoods. The company rigorously analyzes dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews and survey responses to help people understand what a place is really like.

Additional information on the methodology used for the grading and ranking is available on the Niche website here: https://k12.niche.com/rankings/methodology/.