Calling all barbecue lovers: the tenth annual Texas Monthly BBQ Fest is just two months away and tickets are on sale starting today.

The main event takes place on Sunday, November 3 at the Long Center for the Performing Arts from 1 to 4 p.m., where festival-goers can sample food from 31 different barbecue joints across the state of Texas—most of which are included on the magazine's latest "Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas" list. Cold drinks, lawn games and live music from The Suffers and Al Dressen are also on the table. VIP entry is available at noon.

On Saturday, November 2, BBQ fans can attend two different specialty ticketed events.

The third annual 'Cue Course, held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew, is a hands-on instructional course taught by instructors from the Texas A&M Animal Science Department and hosted by Texas Monthly BBQ Editor Daniel Vaughan. Guests will receive a private pit tour and "loaded BBQ lunch."

On Saturday evening, local legend Aaron Franklin will host the second annual Franklin & Friends at Franklin Barbecue from 6 to 9 p.m., where the James Beard-winner and fellow pitmasters from LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue, Brotherton's Black Iron BBQ and more will fire up the grill themselves for lucky guests.

Regular admission to the BBQ Fest is $80. VIP tickets cost $165 and include early access to the festival at noon, plus two drink tickets and a one-year subscription to Texas Monthly. Kids' (ages five and under) tickets to the BBQ Fest are $10; VIP kids' tickets are $30. Entry to the 'Cue Course will run you $95, and Franklin & Friends tickets are $125.

The full list of Texas Monthly BBQ Fest vendors are listed below:

2M Smokehouse (San Antonio)

Baker Boys BBQ (Gonzalez)

BBQ on the Brazos (Cresson)

Blood Bros. BBQ (Bellaire)

Cattleack Barbeque (Dallas)

Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que (Austin)

Evie Mae’s Pit Barbecue (Wolfforth)

The Granary Cue & Brew (San Antonio)

Guess Family Barbecue (Waco)

Hays Co. Bar-B-Que (San Marcos)

Heim Barbecue (Fort Worth)

Hutchins BBQ (Frisco/McKinney)

Joseph’s Riverport B-B-Q (Jefferson)

Killen’s Barbecue (Pearland)

la Barbecue (Austin)

Lockhart Smokehouse (Dallas)

Louie Mueller Barbecue (Taylor)

Micklethwait Craft Meats (Austin)

Miller’s Smokehouse (Belton)

Pinkerton’s Barbecue (Houston)

PODY’S BBQ (Pecos)

Roegels Barbecue Co. (Houston)

Smolik’s Smokehouse (Mathis)

Snow’s BBQ (Lexington)

Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew (Austin)

Stillwater Barbeque (Abilene)

Tejas Chocolate Craftory (Tomball)

Terry Black’s Barbecue (Austin)

Truth BBQ (Brenham)

Tyler’s Barbeque (Amarillo)

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ (Austin)