Rio Grande Valley native has experience in finance, accounting and auditing

The City of McAllen has hired Sergio Villasana, Jr. as its new Director of Finance. The Rio Grande Valley native has six years of experience in municipal work, serving most recently as the Deputy Finance Director for the City of Harlingen. Villasana has a broad range of expertise in finance, including both serving as the assistant auditor for Cameron County and owning his own public accounting firm.

“The City of McAllen is proud to have Sergio as our finance director, who will spearhead the conservative and responsible fiscal management of the city’s finances, which comes from our city taxpayers and the retail sales tax collected in our community,” said McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E. “I’m also excited about Sergio exploring new strategic financing tools that will continue to ensure our financial security for now and in the future.”

Prior to the City of Harlingen, Villasana owned his own certified public accounting firm where he prepared and filed tax returns for individuals and businesses, and before that, he was the Assistant Auditor for Cameron County. There, he was instrumental in overseeing the department’s management of U.S. Housing & Urban Development funds, as well as other state and foundation grants; collaborated with stakeholders to gain support for city-wide community development and neighborhood specific redevelopment initiatives; and drafted a neighborhood revitalization strategy area plan for one of the city’s historic neighborhoods.

Aside from earning his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Brownsville, Villasana is a certified public accountant, a certified internal auditor, a certified government finance officer and a certified public manager. While still attending university, he began his career in financial services, first as a shipping and receiving clerk, and later, a textbook manager with Nebraska Book Co. and later, as a cash controller for H.E.B. Corporation.

“I am excited at the opportunity to be a part of the City of McAllen where I will help be a part of the city’s fiscal management and responsibility to its taxpayers,” said Villasana.