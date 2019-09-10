The City of Edinburg and the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library invites the community to its Health & Safety Fair and the GET FIT Edinburg Academy.

The inaugural Community Health & Safety Fair will take place at the Sekula Memorial Library on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00a.m. to 1:00pm. The health and safety fair is free to the public and will offer resources for citizens to live a healthier and safer lifestyle. During the fair attendees will have an opportunity to speak with professionals from local healthcare facilities and other local entities.

The Sekula Memorial Library in partnership with DHR Health and the Texas Medical Association’s Hard Hats for Little Heads will offer a bicycle helmet giveaway to participants, while supplies last.

The fair will include flu vaccines at reduced rates, heart failure and cardiac wellness, diabetes and asthma health, stroke symptom recognition, stretching and mobility, a first responder area, additional wellness booths, moon jumps, children’s games, library tours and more.

We are excited to also announce our latest free community series named GET FIT Edinburg Academy. The series of presentations is scheduled to take place twice a week, every Tuesday evening and Saturday morning, which will span from October 1, 2019 to December 17, 2019.

Those facing diabetes, high cholesterol and other health issues are encouraged to sign up for our upcoming GET FIT Edinburg Academy. GET FIT Edinburg Academy is a series of classes designed for those who would like to learn about living a healthier lifestyle.

Rachel Villarreal, UTRGV Clinical Associate Professor from the College of Health Affairs and others, will assist in topics on healthy eating, types of fats, and other important topics that will help participants get on track to eating and living a healthier life. Attendees will also learn about cooking simple and healthy meals, as well as the importance of keeping active. Be sure to register as soon as possible, as seating is limited.

Hard Hats for Little Heads is supported in 2019 with a TMA Foundation grant thanks to its Legacy of Caring and General Endowments, and generous gifts from an anonymous physician and spouse and donors to TMAF’s Make-A-Difference and Greatest Need appeals.

For more information on how to participate in the fair or to register for our GET FIT Edinburg Academy contact the Library’s Circulation Department at 956-383-6246 or email gluna@edinburglibrary.us