EDINBURG – For the fourth year in a row, the Edinburg Rotary Club recently donated 100 backpacks to middle school students from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

“The Edinburg Rotary’s motto is service above self, so we are a service organization,” said Frances Dicus, a member of the Edinburg Rotary. “There are so many kids that are in need and that’s the reason that I do the backpack project with school supplies.”

Members of the National Junior Honor Society at Longoria Middle School received the backpacks filled with school supplies, which they will help to distribute to their sixth, seventh and eighth grade classmates.

Dicus said that they focus on middle school students, because they notice that most backpack programs are geared toward elementary school students and the middle school students get left out.

“It’s always my first project of the year and this is my fourth year,” Dicus said. “I will continue doing it, because there will continue to be a need.”

Maruca Longoria, wife of Elias Longoria Sr. the school’s namesake, and her son, Elias Longoria, Jr., who is also an Edinburg Rotarian, were among the honored guests during the backpack presentation at the school.