In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the public is invited to meet local author Al Garcia at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library. Garcia will be promoting his book Where the Mesquite Tree Grows: Growing up Along the Rio Grande - An Anthology. The book is a poignant and riveting journey through the thoughts and recollections of a Mexican-American young man who, like others of his generation, searched for purpose, meaning, and self-discovery. This anthology of essays follows Garcia’s experiences beginning in the cotton fields along the Rio Grande, through the 1960s Cultural Revolution, into the jungles of Vietnam, and the author’s return to his roots in the Valley 48 years later.

Garcia looks forward to the event as an opportunity to talk about his experiences growing up in southernmost Texas during the 1950s and ‘60s, which he describes as a “different time and place than what we see today.” Of his presentation, Garcia adds, “It allows me to speak about my Vietnam experience, where as a combat journalist, I experienced war in a way many of my fellow soldiers did not.”

The book presentation and signing are scheduled to take place at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

Al Garcia served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971 as a combat journalist in Vietnam and as a military journalist at Fort Carson, Colorado. While in Vietnam he traveled throughout the Mekong Delta, which gave him unfettered access to the realities of the War and its effects on the American men and women in uniform. Before entering the military, he attended Pan American University in Edinburg, Texas and worked briefly for The Monitor newspaper in McAllen, Texas as a feature writer. For over 30 years he worked in Northern California as a legal assistant at several prestigious law firms in the Bay Area, before recently retiring and making his home in Palm Valley, Texas.

For more information on this presentation, contact Raul Martinez at 956-383-6246. The library is located at 1906 South Closner Boulevard in front of the historic Echo Hotel.