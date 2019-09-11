You know we are well into the month of September because the kids are finally settling into school, Labor Day holiday has come and gone and Pumpkin Spiced everything has been released into the wild. While in our minds we may think it’s Fall, our apartment thermostats have been parked at 68 degrees the last few weeks to try to convince ourselves that triple-digit weather has finally vanished from the RGV.

We find comfort that Fall will soon come on Monday, Thursday and Sunday evenings at our local bars, where we'll be yelling at the screen with cheers or damnations at our favorite pro-football team. Our local bar welcomes the lost souls that, for the last 6 months, didn’t have a sport to follow. If only there were other pro-athletes that played baseball, golf, basketball, hockey, etc. wink

Cue in Coast Asian Bistro & Bar. Coast has been a North McAllen staple the last several years, as a place where it’s no surprise to run into the likes of old high school buddies, your babysitter, your in-laws or even your boss. Everyone at some point or another goes to coast at Coast. For the many times that we have been there, we must confess that we have never really ventured to the “bistro” side of this establishment. This time wasn’t any different.

As we walked in, Coast’s psychedelic wall on the south side lured us in to sit at a table by the bar. The t.v.s were on, $2.50 beers were being poured and, as we sat, we were greeted with Coast’s signature bar welcome dish, spicy crunchy peanuts. We know that we may sound officially old but, as we looked over the menu, we couldn’t help but notice that instead of the game being on with full audio, jams were pumping out at high decibels. Who knew Monday Night Football was this town’s new club scene? Seemed a bit counterintuitive to be blasting Usher’s “Yeah” as it was obvious that all bar visitors were there to watch the game. Ok, we’re done with our “Get off our lawn” rant.

Your best play on a Monday night is to consume from Coast’s Happy Hour menu which includes daily shot specials, chicken wings (bone-in and boneless) and Sushi Rolls (tuna roll, California roll, avocado roll and cucumber roll). Our go-to Monday evening was a Coast Martini, Grand Cosmo and Mojito with a side Sunomo Crab salad, a special Eel Roll, Fiji Roll and Neptune Roll. Who knew football games would make us fancy such an international cuisine?

While we may not have visited the Coast’s bistro side, we did take a gander at their menu. Since our rolls were mighty tasty, we can safely assume that their lunch and dinner options are also quite satisfying. Best thing, they are also budget friendly. Lunch specials start at $4.99 and are served from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Each dish is served with fried or white rice and hot sour or egg drop soup of your choice. Add an egg roll or wonton for $1 more. We honestly can’t wait to try their Moo Goo Gai Pan or the Jumbo Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables!

Coast Asian Bistro & Bar is located at 7100 North 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78504. Their hours of operation are Monday through Sunday 11:00 a.m.-2:00 a.m. For more information, you can reach them at (956) 630-9599. Happy Hour is Monday through Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. where you can enjoy an array of beverage and food specials including Sushi.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.