McALLEN – Joined by the 2018 Border Texan of the Year Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp, the committee for the foundation named University of Texas Rio Grande Valley President Guy Bailey the 2019 recipient.

The announcement came at a media event where along with naming a 2019 recipient, Sharp announced his intention to give the $30,000 raised at foundation's annual dinner to scholarships for students at South Texas College and Texas A&M – McAllen in the name of Glen Roney Memorial Fund, in honor of the South Texas banker and philanthropist.

As for Bailey being named the 2019 recipient, the top Vaquero attributes his success to the people that help make the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley a leading higher education institution not only in the state but in the nation.

“This is one of the greatest honors I have ever gotten, it is very humbling and I'm following in the steps of some very important people,” Bailey said. “But I also recognized this is not so much an honor for me as is for the university and I think through me the committee is recognizing all the hard work of our faculty, staff and students in becoming the Valley's university.”

For Bailey the medical school sits at the top of the many accomplishments the university has undergone while at being at the helm.

Other achievements include being the first ranked school in terms of tuition without financial aid and students graduating with the lowest student debt in the state.

UTRGV also ranks first in Texas rankings based on price of admission with average grants applied.

In total, the university has 23 UT Health Rio Grande Valley Clinics across four counties.

Bailey always sees the room for improvement at the university and this year the enhancement of student success is a top priority.

When the Border Texan of the Year dinner takes place Nov. 21 to raise money for Bailey, he plans to not only donate all the money to UTRGV but also find a way to match the gift so double the students can receive scholarships.

Since its inception the Border Texan of the Year has awarded over $1 million in funds to Rio Grande Valley organizations. Previous recipients include Sen. Juan Chuy Hinojosa, Gov. George W. Bush, Gov. Rick Perry, Congressman Kika de la Garza and Judge Ricardo H. Hinojosa to name a few.