EDINBURG – The 2019 Edinburg Fire Stoppers Festival will highlight Fire Prevention Week and cancer awareness.

To celebrate the Edinburg Fire Department will have a free community event Saturday Nov. 2 at HEB Park. Headlining the festival will be country music star Jerrod Niemann. His hits included Lover, Lover; Drink to That All Night; and One More Drinkin' Song. The performance will take place at the HEB Park Amphitheater.

Also performing at the event will be Southern Ashes and Mid Night Run.

This year the festival will have several public safety agencies on hand to provide information to the community along with a carnival, live music, food and special attractions. The festival will also several local school drill and dance teams performing at the community stage.

New this year will be Fired Up for a Cure 5k Walk/Run with Chief Shawn Snider.

The run will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will take place from HEB Park to Edinburg Municipal Park. Proceeds from the run will be donated to the Renaissance Cancer Foundation.

“We are so grateful that the funds from the 5k will be going to our foundation,” Mario Lizcano, Director of DHR Public Affairs said. “It is important for us to continue to support our community and with the effort of the fire department so our programs can continue to be utilized by the public.”

Edinburg Fire Stoppers Festival

2 p.m. - City's Fire Prevention Caravan

3:30 p.m. - Public Safety Display (HEB PARK)

5:30 p.m. - School Performances (Community Stage)

6:30 p.m. - 5k Walk/Run with Chief

6:30 p.m. - Souther Ashes (Amphitheater)

7:30 p.m. - Mid Night Run (Amphitheater)

8:30 p.m. - Jerrod Niemann (Amphitheater)