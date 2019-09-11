The annual McAllen ISD College Night event will be from 5:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at McAllen Convention Center.

More than 60 Universities will be representing their intuition of higher education. They will provide students and parents with admissions information as well as address their individual questions.

Local Scholarship associations will be available to disseminate scholarship information.

University Alumni will be available to share their individual college experience.

Financial aid information presentations will be available in English from 6-7 and in Spanish

from 7-8. College Admissions presentations will be available in Spanish from 6-7 and in

English from 7-8. School district health staff will be there for the Vaccinate Before You

Graduate campaign. Colleges require the meningitis vaccine as a booster dose. This free

event will be in the Convention Center’s Exhibit Hall. Call your child’s College Admissions

Specialists for more information.