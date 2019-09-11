Two people were killed in two separate crashes on highways in North Austin early Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the northbound lanes of the 11300 block of Interstate 35 North, near Braker Lane, around 1:39 a.m. after receiving reports that a person was unconscious after being hit by a car in the area. A man described as in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, medics said.

Around three hours later, a man described as in his 40s was killed in a crash in the westbound lanes of U.S. 290 East near Tuscany Way, Austin police said. Medics responded to the 7800 block of the highway around 4:36 a.m.

The man was on a motorcycle in the westbound lanes of U.S. 290 before the road splits to go north or south onto U.S. 183, said Austin police Lt. Ken Hubbs. The man hit a barricade where the road splits and he flew over the edge and onto the lanes below, Hubbs said.

Police are investigating what caused the man to run into the barricade, he said.

Drivers in the westbound lanes of U.S. 290 were diverted off the highway just before Tuscany Way.

Traffic now being diverted off of Hwy 290 E westbound at the 9400 block. Incident still being investigated. No new information. WC5https://t.co/5jl1BTTUw5

— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police)September 11, 2019