EAST AUSTIN

Foundation offering

free teen heart screenings

The Champion Heart Foundation is offering free screenings at Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, 4900 Mueller Blvd., to teens ages 14-18.

The screenings from 8 a.m. to noon will be available to any teen, not just student athletes, and will look for heart conditions. The screenings include a echocardiogram and an electrocardiogram, both noninvasive.

You have to register online in advance and have parents sign a parental waver.

While the $700 tests will be free, the foundation is asking for a $25 donation. It’s also looking for volunteers.

To sign up, donate or volunteer, go to www.champhearts.org.

LAKEWAY

Public Safety Day

Saturday at school

About two dozen responder agencies from across Central Texas will be in attendance for the ninth annual Public Safety Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lake Travis Elementary School, 15303 Kollmeyer Drive.

The free event gives the public a chance to interact with first responders and learn more about their role in the community. Police, fire and emergency crews will give live demonstrations and important tips. Participants will also get a chance to check out area patrol cars, motorcycle units, ladder trucks, ambulances, SWAT apparatus, wildfire mitigation equipment, patrol boats, horse patrols, K9 units and even the STAR Flight helicopter.

Food and drinks will also be available, along with a Kid’s Fun Zone, which includes face painting.

Free ‘Stop the Bleed’ classes will be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to teach individuals how to act quickly to save lives in an emergency. To sign up for the classes, attendees should email ctaylor@ltfr.org to register in advance.

TAYLOR

Business expo, job fair

Saturday at Expo Center

The Taylor Chamber of Commerce Business Expo and Job Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Williamson County Expo Center, 5350 Bill Pickett Trail.

The free event will feature food, hearing tests for kids, dental exams, games, massages, police cars and fire trucks, and all-day prizes. Job opportunities will be available at booths that have a yellow balloon.

GEORGETOWN

Fitness Fusion event

Saturday at Rec Center

The Parks and Recreation Department will host Fitness Fusion from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Georgetown Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

The event will feature 24 fitness classes including yoga, Zumba, cycling and Silver Sneakers classes. The goal of the event is to showcase the variety of fitness programs available at the center that accommodate all ages and fitness levels.

During the event, fitness instructors will host 20-minute sample classes in four locations. Guests can participate in as many of the classes as they would like.

The event is free for Recreation Center members and nonmembers.

SAN MARCOS

Eastbound Main St. lane

to close for construction

As work continues on Hays County’s Old San Antonio Road Improvements project, the outside eastbound lane of Main Street will be closed at Old San Antonio Road beginning Friday to repair removed concrete pavement.

Access will be provided to adjoining properties for the duration of the project. Concurrent utility work is nearing completion.

SAN MARCOS

First responders'

basketball game set

The San Marcos police and fire departments, along with San Marcos Hays County Emergency Services, will partner with South Texas Regional Adaptive and Para Sports and Morgan’s Wonderland for the third annual STRAPS Stars versus First Responders Wheelchair Basketball Games.

The games will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at San Marcos High School, 2601 Rattler Road.

The family-friendly event will include games, a charity raffle and food. Proceeds will go to assist families of athletes with physical disabilities toward traveling expenses and equipment for events.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the door or at bit.ly/2lH0Rdv.

BASTROP

Full Moon Paddle

Saturday on river

A full moon paddle will run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bastrop River Co., 601 Chestnut St.

Guides will lead a nighttime floating/paddling tour of the Colorado River. The 2.5-hour ride will end at the Colorado River Nature Refuge.

For information: bit.ly/2ksbdxN.

American-Statesman staff