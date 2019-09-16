EDINBURG – University of Texas Rio Grande Valley President Guy Bailey announced the most expansive tuition-free program among public universities in Texas.

Beginning Fall 2020, the university will implement UTRGV Tuition Advantage. The program will cover the costs of tuition and mandatory fees by first utilizing federal and state aid like the Federal Pell and Texas Grant, scholarships and other gift aid.

Any remaining fees not covered by the state and federal programs will be covered by UTRGV Tuition Advantage.

“If you come from a working class or middle class family, you can come here and get a great education without mortgaging your future,” Bailey said. “This is, I think truly a game changer for our education system and I couldn't be more excited for our students.”

The new program will be eligible for students with a family adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less and is renewable.

Eligibility criteria includes a first time freshman student, returning student or transfer student.

For a first time freshman student eligibility includes a minimum of 19 on ACT and a 1010 on SAT or Top 10 percent of high school class. Students must be a Texas resident and must fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

A returning student must have a minimum 2.5 UTRGV grade point average.

A transfer student must have a minimum 2.5 overall grade point average.

The university is ranked as the best value in Texas higher education. Bailey said the new UTRGV Tuition Advantage affirms the university's commitment to providing a high quality education at a low cost. It was critical for Bailey and the rest of the university's leadership to help students graduate with minimal or no debt.

The average UTRGV student who graduates with debt is about $10,000. Many students do not graduate with debt. Bailey said with a program like UTRGV Tuition Advantage, reaching the university's goal of driving that number down has been made easier.

“We wanted to be the best educational value in the state of Texas,” Bailey said. “We wanted the highest quality of education, which is absolutely critical, at the best cost.”

More information, including steps to apply for the new program can be found here https://www.utrgv.edu/ucentral/tuition-advantage/.