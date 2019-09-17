HIDALGO – The Dodge Arena is finally getting a new name!

At least for some residents in the Rio Grande Valley. For the residents that accepted change and called it State Farm Arena, a tide is sweeping over as the city has entered into a five-year partnership with the Payne Auto Group for the naming rights.

Moving forward residents of the Rio Grande Valley will be entertained at the Payne Auto Arena.

“We're excited the city selected us as their partner,” Founder of Payne Auto Group Bud Payne said. “We look forward to the five years and many years after that together.”

Speculation was high last Thursday on social media as a post thanked the community for 16 years of unforgettable memories in the historic, iconic and legendary venue.

The same post heralded hosting over 2,400 events and thanked the 8 million people that have walked the halls.

General Manager Eric Trevino said the stakes were high in securing the naming rights for the new venue but city leadership was pleased when the Payne Auto Group was chosen.

“It was a lot of stress putting on a production like this to make the naming rights shine for the City of Hidalgo,” Trevino said. “We're excited for this new beginning.”

Trevino said there were other brands in the running but being a partner with Payne Auto Group because they are legends in the game.

With the new branding will come remodeling in phases of the arena. Phase one includes the rebranding and new seats at the arena. Other phases include concession stands, new signage and new paint jobs for the inside and outside the arena.

On stage, Payne announced a new event that will feature the mixed martial arts company Combate America. The event will be a pay-per-view fight.

The rebranding also included the changing of social media and website. A list of their upcoming shows can be found at paynearena.com.

Payne Auto Group is the third brand to be featured on the arena. When they opened in 2003 the arena took the Dodge brand for a name, in 2010 State Farm became their partner.