Grab your friends and join us for food and fun at the Be Heart Strong with Dinner Tonight Healthy Cooking School, which will be presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Ballinger Community Center. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for participants to browse and shop our vendor booths with the program starting at 4:30 p.m.

During the cooking school, everyone will see demonstrations of quick and easy-to-make recipes that have been certified by the American Heart Association. This means that these recipes meet certain criteria to be heart healthy. We are targeting busy people who still want to make time for meal preparation and feel good about what they are feeding themselves and their family. Our goals are to promote family mealtime, teach families healthy meal planning and food preparation techniques, and promote heart health.

This event is brought to you by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and will feature local county Extension agents and local Runnels County 4-H members. All participants will receive high quality menu cards, gift bag full of kitchen goodies, free recipe samples and a chance to win door prizes. The cost of the cooking school is $10.

For more information and to register, please call 325-365-2219.