EDINBURG – A group of brave survivors of murdered victims honored their loved ones before Commissioners Court surrounded by law enforcement and members from the county's District Attorney's office.

Robert Garcia, CEO and Founder of the RGV chapter of the National Parents of Murdered Children, held up a photograph of his brother Rogelio "Roger" Garcia as Public Affairs Manager Julia Benitez Sullivan read the proclamation declaring September 25 as National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

Survivors of homicide victims want their murdered children to be valued, regardless of the circumstances surrounding their deaths, Sullivan read.

"My brother was a mentor of mine and didn't die in vain," said Garcia, who accepted the proclamation on behalf of the group. "I will be the voice of pain and grief."

According to Garcia, in 2018, there were an estimated 17,000 homicides nationwide and over 170,000 close relatives were affected. The Rio Grande Valley experienced 42 murders, leaving behind over 420 close relatives.

"Grief is the last act of love we can give," said Garcia. "Where there is deep grief, there was great love."

Hidalgo County residents are encouraged to participate in the 7th Annual Candlelight Vigil "Together We Climb The Mountain To The Peak Of Hope,” to be held on September 25, at the Pharr Events Center located at 3000 N. Cage in Pharr from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.