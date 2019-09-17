Journalism will always win the good fight

Football, politicians, artists, protests, retirements, decommissions, scores of immigrants, time capsules, cook offs, flight school, robotics, charities, swat teams, aliens, state golf tournaments, countless groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings, going Over the Edge and Elton John.

All subjects in a small but great chapter of my life. There was plenty more, those subjects are what come to mind.

Covering my community has been a passion I will never forget. The people I have interviewed have all had their unique story (deported veteran Trump supporter, cannot make that up). For now this is a brief hiatus from telling those stories.

My community will always have a story, it will not always be a happy one (immigration and presidential protests come to mind) but I know the journalists on the front lines will continue fighting the good fight. Proudly!

For now I venture into a different field, but I think once a storyteller always a storyteller. So I know my voice will speak again on paper.

To my colleagues at the newspaper, it has been my pleasure working with you. To the sales team, thanks for my paycheck. To the girls in front, thanks for the great chats and fielding countless calls (forever grateful). To the designers, thanks for making our words look like art. Kevin thanks for the photos. To Illiana, Suerte.

Roli Rivera thanks for always taking the reins at High Steaks Texas Cook 'Em. Also allowing me to be an honorary member of Here for The Beer Cooking Team.

To my writers (Greg, Laura, Isaac, Osmar, Marcie, Chris, Pat, Edward, Samantha, April, Heather, Trisha & Gaby), there have been a few. Always know I learned more when reading your story about our community.

To Brad, thanks for taking a chance on a punk fresh out of college thinking he knew everything.

To all my colleagues on the other side, thanks for pitching stories and truly caring about your organizations. You make our jobs a breeze.

Sunday on the way to breakfast I saw an empty Valley Town Crier newspaper bin. Our masthead was the same as the day I got hired in 2009. A red Valley over the top of Town Crier, two blue palm trees representing the City of Palms and our catch phrase across the bottom. “Everybody gets it.”

Everybody does get it. They get it on Wednesday when we are published. They go so fast they do not make to Sunday morning breakfast after mass.

A sign telling the Rio Grande Valley and the rest of the world Journalism is here to stay.

The Valley Town Crier and The Edinburg Review will continue to tell the story of our community, only difference will be the voice. So if you see our new journalist Illiana Luna out around town, say hello, she will want to hear your unique story.

Several people played an important role in the making of this journalist. I hope my work has made you proud. Thanks to Pedro III, Eliza and Julie.

And last but certainly not least, my partner in crime, Gaby. Thanks for keeping me in check, tolerating my craziness (this job will do that) and for always believing in me. Much love!