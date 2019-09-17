Jimmy Fallon will be bringing his laughing and clapping to the University of Texas at Austin campus this November, the host announced during a taping of "The Tonight Show" Monday night.

Fallon said this is "the first time we'll be doing a show from a university" and promised "amazing guests" and "lots of surprises."

You can watch his announcement below:

Mark your calendars! On November 7th, we’re taking the show to college in partnership with@SamsungMobileUS and the#GalaxyNote10 for a full episode from@UTAustin!pic.twitter.com/rJWh9GRrnc

— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight)September 17, 2019

The special show is part of a partnership with Samsung.