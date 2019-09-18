When the week is almost gone and you realize you haven’t had time to check in with one of your best gal pals, it's time to do so and get it done with panache!

via text

Trisha: How goes it?

Gaby: Ugghhh *pained emoji*

Trisha: Sorry *sad emoji* Dinner after work?

Gaby: 4:00 p.m. appointment followed by a mandatory meeting. Will 6:30 work?

Trisha: Definitely. Malbec and a beef smorgasbord?

Gaby: A woman after my own heart!

Luckily, we had just the place in mind. Established in 2018 and opening its doors in February 2019, Wine Cow Argentina Steakhouse turned out to be exactly what we needed that evening. As we entered the cozy yet uptown feel restaurant, we immediately noticed the "wine room", a tucked-away corner filled with an abundant amount of choice vinos. Where to start?!

Well, we managed to compose ourselves and get to "first things first". We had to try a reasonable assortment of starters before indulging in our pick of reds. Turns out, we were hungrier than we thought and decided on a Palta Rellena (avocado halves filled with shrimp ceviche and a side of asparagus), a few different Empanadas (wheat bread pockets each filled with beef, Argentinian sausage, mushrooms, or Choclo *corn and cheese*) and, not to forget our quest for pounds of protein, we ordered La Guacha (platter of Argentinian sausage, Blood sausage, and sweetbreads). Hands down, the Empanada de Choclo was the crowd favorite!

However, there were five of us at the table, we had no choice but to also order some Choripan, a Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha (with a side of potato puree and fresh salad) and an Alfredo Fettuccine with sliced strips of chicken…"family style", of course. wink Word to the wise, get you some of that potato puree.

The delectable dishes more than makes up for the lack of elbow room at Wine Cow. But to tell you the truth, we dug the intimate feeling in the dining room. It made us feel as if we were at home having dinner, but without having to do all the dishes.

We are neither confirming nor denying, but a few belts might have been loosened at the end of the dinner. However, that did not stop us from tasting some, possibly all, of the new desserts they were dishing out. In full Dishin’ It fashion, we ordered their house made Crème Brûlée, Tiramisu and their brand spanking new Ferrero Chocolate Mousse with a sweet, sweet chocolate right smack in the middle! Try pairing dessert or your meal with their house Malbec especially brought in for Wine Cow. While we are horrible human beings for not being able to remember the name of the bottle, we do recall it was a friendly $25 bottle and worth every last drop.

Wine Cow Argentina Steak House is located at 4900 W Expressway 83, Suite 380 in McAllen, Texas 78501. Their hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 12:30 p.m.- 10:00 p.m.; Friday from 12:30-11:00 p.m.; Saturday from 1:00-11:00 p.m.; and Sunday from 1:00-9:00 p.m. For more information, contact them at (956) 569-3162. Follow them on Facebook @wine cow Argentinian steakhouse and Instagram @winecow_

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.