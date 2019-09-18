25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Taking credit for saving Clarence Thomas and helping Oliver North, Christian Coalition President Pat Robertson pledged Saturday that his activist army would not be deterred by Republican moderates who "don't stand for anything."

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - President Nixon today canceled all November and December draft calls and ordered that the 29,000 men scheduled for induction in October be called over a three-month period at a monthly average of less than 10,000 men.

75 years ago:

PARKERSBURG, W. Va. - Gov. John W. Bricker of Ohio, Republican vice presidential candidate, last night accused President Roosevelt of "selling out his party" to the CIO Political Action committee.

100 years ago:

A request urging the Lubbock Chapter of the Red Cross immediately to appoint a local director for the Third Red Cross Roll Call for 20,000,000 members Nov. 3 to Nov. 11 has been received by A.B. Conley Jr.