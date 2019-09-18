Issa Benavidez, a McAllen High School sophomore, won a first-place award at the Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) National Championships this past summer.

She earned two podium team finishes and three individual podium finishes including First Place in Rifle Iron making her a national champion.

She competed with Team Rio, a highly competitive action shooting team formed under the SASP. Team Rio is comprised of 15 athletes from various valley schools including McAllen High School.

In individual competition, Benavidez took first place in High Overall Rifle Iron, second place in High Overall Rifle Optic and second in High Overall .22 Pistol. While competing as part of a team, she earned second place in the PCC Open Division, third place in the Iron Rifle Varsity Division, fourth in the .22 Pistol Varsity and sixth in the Rifle Optic Varsity.

Team Rio qualified 10 athletes to compete in the SASP National Championships along with more than 1,600 other competitors across the country. Team Rio garnered eight team podium finishes with 10 athletes earning 22 individual podium finishes at the National Championships.

This was Benavidez’ second year to compete at the national level. The event took place July 13-20 at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Marengo, Ohio.