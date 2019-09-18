David Li of McAllen ISD’s Lamar Academy has been named to a prestigious group of national scholars.

Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced that Li was one of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Li is a student in the International Baccalaureate Programme based at Lamar Academy.

The IB is a globally recognized, rigorous curriculum. It aims to educate all students to become lifelong learners and productive citizens in an ever-changing global society through comprehensive, academically challenging program of studies that uses technology and community resources. McAllen ISD offers the Primary Years Programme (grades 1-5), the Middle Years Programme (grades 6-10) and the Diploma Programme (grades 11-12).

The National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31

million that will be offered next spring.