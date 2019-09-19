The City of McAllen recognized McAllen High’s Ashley Trevino Sept. 9 following her big win on a national stage! Ashley was crowned the 2019 Mariachi Nationals Vocal Champion in California on Aug. 3. She also performed in concert to 4,000 people Aug. 4 at the Pacific Amphitheater at the OC Fair in Costa Mesa, California. Trevino is a member of the five-time state champion McAllen High Mariachi Oro. McAllen ISD has been named a national Best Community for Music Education for seven straight years. She is pictured with Mayor Jim Darling and City Commissioner Victor Haddad.