Two Valley children enjoyed the week-long, SPI vacations they won for their families this past summer and two more children will win SPI resort vacations for next summer.

“Our family experienced a wonderful week of rest and relaxation thanks to the generosity of the Isla Grand Beach Resort and the RGV Children’s Arts Festival,” said Rachel Curling, mother of winner Galilee Curling, 12. “Participating in the arts festival has been a wonderful experience for our family and has spurred our daughter on to pursuing her love of art!”

Juan Curling, Galilee’s father, said he thought he might have even saved some money in meals for his family of six by spending $600 in Grand Bucks at Isla Grand’s restaurants and snack bars, instead of having to buy groceries for that week. The $600 in Isla Grand Bucks came with the vacation package his daughter won.

Another Valley child won a week-long vacation at Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort.

“This Schlitterbahn vacation prize has made a tremendous impact on Jaylen,” said Janeth Cain, the mother of winner Jaylen Cain, 10. “It raised Jaylen’s confidence in her abilities as an artist and as a learner. She learned a few tricks about surfing at the Boogie Bahn each morning.

“It was a week that brought us closer together; it filled our hearts with gratitude, and we practiced respecting each other’s abilities as we enjoyed the water rides, relaxation, and dining with family and friends.”

The same two SPI resort vacations are now being offered to all Valley children ages 5-12. Thanks to Gold Sand sponsors such as BCFS Health & Human Services, Boggus Ford, Dr. Martin Garza of DLC Pedriatrics, La Copa Inn SPI and Melba’s Dance, there is no entry fee. Deadline is December 10. This is the eighth consecutive year that the arts festival has offered Valley children the opportunity to win family vacation prizes. For entry details, please visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/rgv.

The Schlitterbahn winner will have access to its amazing 25-acre waterpark. The winner and family will slip and slide at the indoor and outdoor waterparks for an entire week. The Isla Grand winner will have access to the resort’s large pools, patio area and fantastic dining with $600 to spend in restaurants such as Windjammer Café, which is famous for its Saturday and Sunday breakfast buffets.

Although only two children and their families will win SPI vacations, many kids might see their writing and artwork published in Carey Kinsolving’s syndicated newspaper column, “Kids Talk About God,” and his online book, “Kids Color Me Bible Gospel of John.” Both may be viewed at KidsTalkAboutGod.org.