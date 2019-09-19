Since 1993, volunteers worldwide have been packing toothbrushes, school supplies and God’s word into Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. The small packages are shipped to children in over 160 countries, with the goal of spreading the gospel and giving hope to kids like Yves Dushime.

At age 11, Dushime received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox in Togo, a country on the west coast of Africa where his family found refuge from Rwandan genocide. The box contained luxury items like pencils, a toy car and a scarf that he still uses today.

After moving to the U.S. in 2008, he began speaking for the organization on how the gift impacted him. Over the weekend, Dushime spoke at First Baptist Church Round Rock and other Austin-area churches that have teamed up with a goal of collecting 6,571 boxes this year.

“These Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts carry that powerful message of hope in places like refugee camps, so my prayer is that as I speak about my personal experiences, people are inspired to get involved,” Dushime said at First Baptist Church on Saturday.

Before receiving his shoebox, Dushime said he struggled to forgive the world and God for allowing Rwandan genocide to kill 800,000 to one million people in 100 days – including most of his relatives.

Along items inside the shoebox Dushime received as a child was a sticky note that read, “God loves you, Jesus loves you, I love you.” This gift, he said, gave him hope and faith during a dark time.

“Receiving that shoebox gift reminded me that the world wasn’t only full of darkness, brokenness and hatred, which I saw in many communities growing up,” Dushime said. “The person who packed me that gift had sent me a message reminding me that he or she loved me.”

First Baptist Church’s shoebox goal this year is 375 boxes. Tracey Mayo is leading the collection of supplies throughout October in preparation for a packing party at 6 p.m. Nov. 3. She is also helped organize a breakfast that preceded Dushime’s testimony.

“The purpose of the pancake breakfast and speaker event was to hear firsthand how important this ministry is to children and communities around the world,” Mayo said. “Yves shared with us how the receipt of a shoebox not only changed his life but the lives of an entire community in Togo.”

Susan Malone, area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child, said she has been packing boxes with her children for years. Through organizing volunteers, she said she hopes she can help reach this year’s collection goals.

“By building community with churches, businesses, etc., we can fully support (Operation Christmas Child’s) shoebox packing efforts,” she said. “The more shoeboxes, the more children reached with the good news.”

National Collection Week runs from Nov. 18-25, and information on how to pack a box can be found on the Operation Christmas Child website.

“Hope is universal, no matter your ethnicity, religious beliefs or background; everyone understands hope,” Dushime said. “My hope is that people begin to understand that these Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes do make a real difference.”