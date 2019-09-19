When it comes to finding a new city administrator, Mayor Linda Anthony said the city plans “to take its time to find the right person for the position.”

West Lake Hills terminated City Administrator Robert Wood’s contract Aug. 28. Wood had served the city for more than 12 years.

The city entered into a contract with Strategic Government Resources to recruit for the city administrator position Sept. 11. The firm specializes in recruiting municipal employees and is recognized as one of the top firms in the country.

The contract calls for a variety of outreach services, interviews, screenings and a recruitment brochure.

Anthony said the city will write up and finalize a job description for the position. Based on a recommendation from the firm, the city plans to keep the job open for a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of 60.

“We want to be very careful and considerate about who we get because, quite honestly, personality is the key,” Anthony said. “We are a small city with a very shy, retiring population. But in all seriousness, we have residents who are accustomed to a high level of customer service, and that is something we can’t emphasize enough that we want to maintain...We will take our time finding the right person who can be a team builder and keep Westlake, Westlake.”

A firm executive planned to visit the city this week to meet with City Council members and city staff. Anthony said the visit will allow the recruiter to see how the city works, meet department heads, including Police Chief Scott Gerdes, and get a feel for the size of the staff.

“I think this is a good opportunity for staff to interact with the person who is looking for our city administrator and tell him what they are looking for in terms of a leader,” Anthony said. “They can tell him what they want to see and need from a city administrator to help them grow in their job and do the best that they can.

The firm expects the search for a new administrator to take two to five months. The city is also still seeking a city secretary. The position has been vacant since former City Secretary Lacie Hale resigned in May.

Anthony said a few interviews with potential candidates have been scheduled.

In other action, the city also adopted its $7.7 million budget with a tax rate set at 7 cents per $100 of taxable value. The budget calls for road improvements and psychological evaluation for all its police officers. Although the tax rate did not increase taxpayers could still see an increase on their tax bill. The average increase on a $100,000 home is $3.90 for 2019 compared to an increase on a $100,000 home of $8.80 in 2018, city officials said.