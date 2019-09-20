Two separate wrecks Friday morning in southern Travis County have sent four people to the hospital, according to Austin-Travis County EMS medics.

In the latest incident, two people were injured just before 8:30 a.m. in a crash on FM 1327 near Creedmoor, medics said. EMS crews responded to the 3000 block of FM 1327 after reports that a vehicle crashed into a tree, leaving at least one of the occupants pinned in the wreckage.

A woman described as in her 40s and another described as in her 30s, were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with serious or potentially life-threatening injuries. The younger woman had to be pulled from the wreck and flown by STAR Flight helicopter to the hospital, medics said.

A few hours earlier, EMS reported that two other people were hospitalized after a wreck just east of Circuit of the Americas in southeast Travis County. Medics responded just after 6:20 a.m. Friday to the 14500 block of Jacobson Road after receiving initial reports of a head-on collision, medics said.

A man described as in his 30s and a woman in her 50s were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries, medics said.