By Illiana Luna

McALLEN - Fiesta de Palmas, formerly known as Palm Fest, is the biggest fiesta in south Texas. This fourteenth year of the annual event will highlight the valley’s different cultures, provide food and live entertainment, beer tasting, family and kids activities, exhibits and Mexican artisan vendors.

“You’ll see throughout that this is a very Instagramable event,” said Stephanie Ramirez, marketing & special event supervisor. “So you won’t see anything like this anywhere else.”

Fiesta de Palma begins Saturday, Sept. 21- Sunday Sept. 22. There is a five dollar entrance fee on Saturday for adults and children 12 and under enter free. Sunday’s also require a five dollar entrance fee but only after 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. The community can enter free from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The weekend event will have over 250 entertainers and 12 local restaurants. This year’s lineup features a Selena tribute band known as Los Chicos del 512, JB & The Moonshine, Kevin Fowler and last years favorites.

The Valley’s traditional event took two and a half days to set up. At least 75 mercados will be present and the largest traveling dinosaur exhibit is in place for families to enjoy.

Fiesta de Palma will try to break this year’s average attendance number as 4,500 have visited in the past.

“This is the biggest fiesta and it’s a lot of fun for the community,” said Ramirez.

For more information on Fiesta de Palmas, visit the website: http://www.palmfest.com/