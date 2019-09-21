As McAllen Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month, it is inviting parents to open-up a world of infinite possibilities with the new “My First Library Card.” Library Director Kate Horan encourages parents to get a library card for their children as soon as possible.

“Signing up for a library card is the first step toward crucial vocabulary building years, future academic achievement and lifelong learning,” said Horan. “Additionally, the new library card design will appeal to our very youngest library users.”

The bright and colorful card features a friendly and iconic tuxedo-wearing library cat. The adorable black and white cat proudly carries an MPL card and book. The “My First Library Card” gives a glimpse of the Library’s new, unnamed mascot. A contest to name the library cat is forthcoming.

The new child-friendly library card is available at all three MPL locations. Today’s libraries have programs and digital resources that go far beyond books. Now is the perfect time to help a child explore all that the library has to offer.