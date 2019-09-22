By Illiana Luna

HIDALGO - The mother-daughter business duo, RGV Queens created by Clara Guerrero (mother) and Becky Guerrero (daughter), hosted ‘Vendor Blender 2019’. It is an expo supporting and showcasing start-up businesses selling products and services in skincare, beauty, health, crafts, jewelry, fashion, mortgage/loan officers, households, insurance and real estate to name a few.

The inspiration behind RGV Queens started in 2014 after seven years of work came to an end working as sales consultants for a jewelry company.

“We ran out of parties, customers of family and friends,” said Clara Guerrero, RGV Queens owner. “And among the 15 consultants that we were, we decided to get together in Brownsville and join other consultants working with Mary Kay, Avon and Tupperware, so that’s where it all started.”

Since joining forces with other businesses, the expo has grown over the years prompting more venue space.

“We moved to Hidalgo in 2016 at the McAllen Public Library and started with 54 vendors but the library had restrictions saying there were too many vendors so we decided to look into other venues,” said Clara.

RGV Queens supports all start-up businesses.

“We do it to help each other out and we don’t make any profit,” said Clara.

The Guerrero’s also share tips and tricks with first-time expo vendors as they understand the hardships their business can face.

“We’ve been there before,” said Becky Guerrero, RGV Queens marketing director. “We’ve done outside, inside, rain, no rain and tents flying everywhere sales and we share to the vendors because we want them to become successful businesses-to go full force!”

The expo is an opportunity to showcase local artisans’ products such as Roel De La Cruz’s woodwork.

“I do it as a hobby, to keep myself busy,” said De La Cruz. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and I buy the stencils and design and hope I sell.”

RGV Queens is an on-going business with their storefront located in San Juan selling all things fashion.

The boutique recently celebrated its six month anniversary.

For more information about RGV Queens, visit the website: https://www.rgvqueens.com/