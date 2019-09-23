The City of Lubbock will permanently close Avenue L between Ninth Street and 10th Street on Monday.

The downtown intersection of Ninth Street and Avenue L will now be all-way stop controlled. Southbound traffic will be required to turn left or right at the new t-intersection.

A signed detour will assist motorists around the closed section of the roadway, according to a news release from the city.

The owners of the properties on both sides of the to-be-closed road requested the closure with plans to redevelop the site. Both lots are currently vacant.