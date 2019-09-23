Treatment of seniors

I read with interest the front page of the Amarillo Globe-News on Sept. 5: City proposes $300 million Civic Center renovation. On the same page was a story about Amarillo College's Mark White giving Amarillo Senior Citizens Association or ASCA an ultimatum to accept their offer of smaller space without commercial kitchen by Sept. 19 or ASCA will be evicted from its present location on Feb. 28, 2020.

Mosť cities large and small in Texas furnish and maintain a senior center for their senior population. We seniors worked, owned businesses, raised our children, paid our taxes, voted, were members of our civic clubs, and contributed to the well-being of Amarillo. Now that we have grown older, no longer work, we still pay our taxes and vote. We have a need to get out of the house and socialize with other like-minded people and have a nutritious meal at a reasonable cost. This type of lifestyle is healthy for seniors. I do not completely fault Amarillo College, but they could have been more considerate of ASCA. Remember we voted them a multimillion dollar bond issue last May. Nothing for a senior citizen center! Knowing full well if the bond issue passed, AC was going to construct a new building, The Hub on the site where ASCA now exists.

Now the city wants us to approve a $300 million bond issue for the Civic Center. Nothing for a senior citizens center!. Shame on our city council and mayor for not addressing this issue. Remember we seniors go to the ballot box in numbers more than the younger generation. In future elections, we seniors will remember!

Bob Higby, Amarillo