Westbrook's legacy

Ray Westbrook was a great man and a beautiful soul.

Mr. Westbrook came to my home for an interview regarding my "Words of Inspiration" prayers that I've sent to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal since I was 10 years old, in April 2018.

He was delightful to talk with, very kind and professional, and seemed to really be interested in my story.

May God bless and comfort his loving family, all his many friends, and all who knew him. May you rest in the arms of our Lord now, Ray, and enjoy the angels in the heavenly choir.

Joan Shoultz, Lubbock

Real ID info was wrong

I would like to respond to John Hodges’s letter (A-J, 9-20), specifically the portion about the REAL ID on Texas driver’s licenses. You do not need the REAL ID to vote in Texas. This comes straight from the Texas DPS website. The REAL ID has nothing to do with citizenship.

The following quote comes directly from the Texas DPS website.

…If your card does not have the star, you can continue to use the card after October 1, 2020, but it will only be accepted for state-related purposes such as driving (driver license only), banking, and voting. It will not be accepted as identification for federal purposes….”

https://www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/federalRealIdAct.htm

The REAL ID is necessary for entering federal buildings and when flying.

Voting is regulated by the individual states and NOT the federal government. The Texas driver’s license with or without the star will still be accepted when one goes to vote.

It is not helpful to our citizens when fake news is spread to promote a political agenda. I think the editors of the A-J should have included the information from the DPS with Mr. Hodge’s letter.

Colleen Farley, Lubbock