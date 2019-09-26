Bill McCay, Precinct 1 Lubbock County Commissioner, announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election for a fifth term at the end of his term.

McCay’s announcement comes after the commissioner’s court approved the budget and tax rate for the next year in a meeting last week.

McCay, a Republican who has served as commissioner since 2004, said he made his decision to not seek a fifth term after the results of the May 4 bond election. Lubbock County voters allowed the county to issue $99.6 million in debt to fund transportation improvements, or road projects. The money outlined in the bond election is earmarked for the county’s Transportation Improvement Program as the most urgent road needs — totaling 120 miles of county road, according to A-J archives.

“It's a commitment that I had made when I first ran for this office to improve Woodrow Road, and many of the other major roads in Lubbock County,” he said. “When the voters voted for safer roads, then I had achieved my commitment and achieved my goals and so now it's time to move on.”

During a four-minute speech in the Commissioners courtroom on the fifth floor of the county courthouse, he listed several accomplishments in his 15 years in office, including his role in the creation of the Lubbock County Detention Center, the conversion of the old jail into the new Law Enforcement Center and the implementation of a new software system that consolidates information from law enforcement dispatch systems and court records.

“I have been a good steward of Lubbock County’s $190 million budget,” he said.

He also touted his role in lowering the county’s tax rate.

“In fact, we have lowered or held the same tax rate in eight of the past 10 years,” he said.

After finishing out his term, McCay said he will be pursuing opportunities in the private sector or running for higher office, but did not say what office he was interested in seeking.

McCay, in a prepared statement and at the announcement, said former Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens has expressed interest in running for his seat, but did not confirm that he was endorsing him.

Stevens stepped down as Lubbock's chief of police in May to lead the Rockport Police Department.

He said he explored the possibility of running for McCay's seat but has no immediate plans to do so.

"I'm interested in elected office, but I don't think that that's the right one for me right now," he said. "I appreciate (McCay's) desire to see me run."

At present, Stevens said he is focusing on expanding his career in law enforcement by advancing in the Texas Police Chief's Association and is also teaching at the Law Enforcement Management Institute at Sam Houston State University.

Lee Ann Dumbauld, the former city manager for the City of Lubbock, announced her candidacy for the seat on Sept. 3.

The primary election will take place March 3, 2020, with early voting beginning Feb. 18.