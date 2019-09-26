Two men have been hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds after separate incidents late Wednesday and early Thursday, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the 1700 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just east of Interstate 35 North near Leona Street, around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. A man described as being in his 20s was taken to a hospital, medics said.

A few hours later, around 1:47 a.m. on Thursday, medics responded to the 1500 block of Rutland Drive, which is north of U.S. 183 and west of North Lamar Boulevard.

A man described as being in his 40s was taken to a hospital, medics said.

